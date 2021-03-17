Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams Collaborates With Dolly Parton On New Ice Cream Flavor

Dolly Parton and ice cream? What’s not to love?

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream has revealed it will soon launch a new flavor inspired by the iconic singer-songwriter. The new initiative will benefit Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Details on the new flavor and a release date will be released soon.

Parton’s Imagination Library program launched in 1995 and provides age-appropriate books every month to children from birth to age five. Since then, the program has delivered nearly 155 million books to young children.

The Jeni’s/Dolly collaboration is just the latest project for the ever-busy Parton. On Sunday, Parton added another Grammy to her collection, and recently re-recorded her classic “9 to 5” as “5 to 9” for a Super Bowl commercial. She also shared a video of her experience receiving her first dose of the Moderna vaccine (which she helped fund last year via a $1 million donation to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to help fund COVID-19 research).

Last year, Parton released song and video “When Life Is Good Again,” followed by the holiday album A Holly Dolly Christmas. In December, CBS aired the holiday special A Holly Dolly Christmas, highlighting songs from the project. She also teamed with journalist and author Robert K. Oermann for the book Songteller: My Life in Lyrics. She also portrayed an angel in the Netflix movie Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square, directed and choreographed by Debbie Allen.



