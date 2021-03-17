Chris Stapleton Reschedules First Three Concerts on His All-American Road Show Tour

The three shows in Ohio and Kentucky are now slated for 2022

Chris Stapleton fans are no doubt eager to see the burly-voiced singer-songwriter back on the road soon, but it looks like they will have to wait a bit longer.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced Stapleton and his team to once again postpone shows on Stapleton’s All-American Road Show Tour, which was originally slated to begin last year, before it was rescheduled for 2021.

Stapleton announced via social media that that the tour’s first three shows in Toledo, Ohio, Columbus, Ohio and Lexington, Kentucky have been rescheduled for 2022. The Toledo show is now set for April 20, 2022, while the Columbus show will now take place April 21, 2022 and the Lexington show is now set for April 23, 2022.

“To our Friends & Family in Ohio & Kentucky. The shows in Toledo, Columbus, & Lexington next month have officially been rescheduled,” the update from Stapleton read.

All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates in 2022, and refunds are available for the next 30 days for people who are unable to attend the new dates. The lineup will continue to feature Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson & Family, Margo Price and Yola.

Stapleton’s All-American Road Show Tour is now set to launch June 5, 2020 in San Bernardino, California.

Stapleton has multiple nominations at the upcoming Academy of Country Music Awards on April 18, including Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (Starting Over), and Song of the Year (“Starting Over”).