Darius Rucker Releases “My Masterpiece,” A New Single Celebrating Love

</noscript> </div>

Following the Billboard Country Airplay chart-topping success of his 2020-released single “Beers & Sunshine,” Darius Rucker kicks off 2021 with a new, romantic pop-country single, “My Masterpiece.”

Written with Ross Copperman, JT Harding, and Josh Osborne, the love song describes romance as a timeless work of art. “If I wrote the song, your name would be Georgia, and you’d be on my mind/like a star at night our love will stand the test of time,” the veteran country star sings.

“Beers & Sunshine” was impressively Rucker’s tenth chart-topping country single. 2021 could see the rock-to-country icon releasing a studio album, his first since 2017’s When Was the Last Time. Regarding his new single, Rucker noted, “I was having a writing session with the same guys I wrote ’Beers & Sunshine’ with…I said I was trying to learn to play piano, and they asked if I could play, and I said, ‘I can’t play like Ray Charles.’ And that just stuck in his head, and that was the idea that he had. And we went in, and it was another one of those songs that really, with when you think about all of the great masterpieces in the world, it was great to write that song and come up with another song that I love.”

If wanting to hear “My Masterpiece” or any of Rucker’s other hit singles live, he has a tentatively scheduled nationwide run of a dozen dates scheduled from May-October of this year. Tickets for these events are on sale now.