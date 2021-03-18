Premiere: Hunter Hayes Takes A Patient Approach To Love In ‘The Great Gatsby’-Inspired Video “If You Change Your Mind”

Hunter Hayes is taking the laidback approach to love in his new track, “If You Change Your Mind,” patiently waiting on the chance to find love again with a former flame who’s seemingly moved on. In the song, Hayes knows he messed up the relationship, but holds out hope for a second chance. The video premiered today (March 18) via CMT and CMT Music.

I know you said he’s good for you/but if you change your mind/you know where to find me, Hayes sings over the signature smooth country-pop groove that made hits of songs like “Wanted,” accented by his sultry guitar work. Hayes wrote the song alongside John Luke and Rachel Braig.

“If You Change Your Mind” is from Hayes’ upcoming album Red Sky (Part II), and follows his previous single “Heartbreak,” from 2019.

The sleek and glitzy video has a high-end feel reminiscent of The Great Gatsby , with Hayes getting dressed to the nines in a black and white suit, ready to party in a luxurious mansion surroundings.

Hunter told cmt.com about the making of the video, which was directed by Bia Jurema:

What do you remember most about the day/night you shot this video?

What I remember most is the amazing team I got to work with. Bia Jurema, our director and Rachel Bickert, our DP are brilliant creative visionaries and really focused on every detail to bring the song to life. It was my first time working with them, but the atmosphere was very familiar and I credit that to all of the folks on set being incredibly driven by the common goal of giving viewers an emotional experience. Another thing I remember is the phenomenal view from that house. Anytime there was a break we were able to go out, enjoy fresh air and a really inspiring scenery.

How does the video bring your song to life?

This song always felt Gatsby-esque with it’s grand moments of orchestral elements paired with its secret moments of vulnerability. I love the dream-like nature of it and how theatrical it feels.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I want people to feel the adventurous nature of the album. This particular song is meant to feel like a dream about missing someone.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

Thrilling!

The video will make its online premiere via YouTube this evening (March 18):



