CMT Crossroads: Meet Margo Price

On March 26, Margo Price will join Nathaniel Rateliff to collaborate on CMT Crossroads: Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo Price. The episode premieres that evening at 10 p.m. ET on CMT.

Filmed at The Factory in Franklin (just outside of Nashville), the new episode marks the first CMT Crossroads since Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey teamed up for a collaboration just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Since Price made her debut with Midwest Farmer’s Daughter in 2016—marking the first country release on Jack White’s Third Man Records—Margo Price has established herself as an artist whose sound aligns more closely with those that dominated country music in the 1970s, but, much like music icon Loretta Lynn, is more than willing to address injustices in the world around her. Along the way, Price has steadily built her career on songs made of wit, clear-eyed observations of the world around her, and most of all, honesty.

Her debut quickly earned Price a performance slot on Saturday Night Live, and she earned the Americana Music Association’s Emerging Artist of the Year honor in 2016. She followed up Midwest Farmer’s Daughter with 2017’s All American Made, an album brimming with socially conscious songs such as “Pay Gap.”

Price earned a Grammy nomination in the all-genre Best New Artist category in 2019, and last year, she released her third project That’s How Rumors Get Started via Loma Vista Records.

Here are a few of Margo’s signature songs that have endeared her to audiences around the world.

“Twinkle Twinkle”

In the second single from last year’s That’s How Rumors Get Started album, grungy guitar work makes for a nice contrast with Price’s relaxed vocals, making them even more pointed and sweeter. If it don’t break you/it might just make you rich, she sings, as she traces the struggle of an aspiring musician who spends nights playing dive bars and trying to get by, time spent in debt and trying to pay bills, before she reaches her dreams of music stardom, TV appearances and more.