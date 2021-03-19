Premiere: Scott Stevens Takes Inspiration From ‘The Big Lebowski’ In New Video “Neon On Ya”

</noscript> </div>

Scott Stevens is ready for a good time in his new video, “Neon on Ya.”

The video, directed by Chris “Booba” Young, is set in a bowling alley, and takes its inspiration from scenes in the 1998 crime comedy film The Big Lebowski.

Stevens wrote the song with Alex Marshall. “Neon on Ya” starts off with Stevens singing the words “Hello Darlin’,” instantly bringing to mind Conway Twitty’s 1970 classic, though it immediately becomes clear that Stevens’ idea of a good time comes with a little more verve and a lot more neon.

Stevens recently told cmt.com about the making of the video:

What do you remember most about the day/night you shot this video?

I remember us being incredibly excited to shoot. This video in particular, I had a bigger crew/production so when the band and I showed up it was wild to have so many moving pieces already set up and working together. I remember walking in and seeing our gear already up on top of the actual bowling lanes (way past the foul line) and I thought “Oh man, this is definitely going to get us kicked out.” But the bowling alley couldn’t have been cooler and more willing to go along with anything we needed. So in addition to the excitement of actually shooting this idea I once dreamt up, I got to break a bunch of rules and not get in trouble. It was a great day.

How does the video bring your song to life?

I produced the “Neon On Ya” audio to be an over-the-top, unapologetic good time and that’s exactly what I wanted the video to be. I wanted it to kind of follow the song but more in energy and less in the actual storyline of the song. So I came up with this more abstract bowling concept, mostly out of my adoration for The Big Lebowski, with an emphasis on color and energy.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I think my fans will really appreciate this one. It’s every bit as goofy, light-hearted, rock ’n’ roll, and unapologetically us as it gets. I think they’ll take away a good time.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

It was awesome to see the payout of the high production efforts. And I thought the quality and color made everything pop in a visual candy type of way. I’ll always be the biggest critic of myself, though. Sometimes I think I could’ve done some things differently here and there. But I love that this one took on it’s own life that exists independently but still in support of the song.