Kenny Chesney on Becoming Friends With His Childhood Sports Heroes

Kenny Chesney fans know the superstar is every bit as passionate about sports as he is about his music. In 2010, Chesney even released the documentary Boys of Fall, which delves into the life lessons that are learned through team sports and features interviews with John Madden, Nick Saban, Troy Aikman, Peyton Manning and more.
During a recent interview with Bobby Bones on The Bobby Bones Show, Chesney credited his father, who also coached, with spurring his own passion for sports. Chesney and Bones discussed what it is like to grow up to become friends with some of your childhood idols, whether they are sports figures or music icons.
“I have my musical heroes, Joe Walsh I had become friends,” Chesney said. “We also lost a lot of people in COVID over the last year, but to think you are in high school just trying to learn guitar form Eddie Van Halen, just listening to all the licks on the records, and then becoming friends with someone like that. I have a lot of those people in sports. My dad was a coach and he’s the reason I am so passionate about sports.”
Chesney said that when he met many iconic sports figures through doing the Boys of Fall project, he realized that many sports figures respect music superstars just as much as music artists respect athletes.