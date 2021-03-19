Kelsea Ballerini Believes Reba Would Make a Great President

She also outlined an entire dream cabinet comprised of the "First Women of Country"

“Reba has her s*** together. She could run the world, I believe it.”

In a recent conversation with RADIO.com’s Kelly Ford, the country chart-topping “Hole in a Bottle” vocalist highlighted that Reba McEntire isn’t just “Fancy,” she — in her opinion — could potentially be the best candidate to be the leader of the free world.

However, she didn’t just stop at McEntire. In fact, she outlined an entire dream cabinet comprised of the “First Women of Country.”

For Vice President, Ballerini chose Dolly Parton. “Dolly’s like, ’Listen, I’ve already basically run the world, so I’m here if you need me.’ But like, I also deserve a nap.'” As well, in the role of Secretary of Treasury, Ballerini feels because she’s “good with money, Shania Twain would be ideal. As far as the Secretary of Education, she chooses Trisha Yearwood. “Trisha has really shown up for a lot of new, younger artists to help, educate, and empower. So, Trisha.”

Though Ballerini has no thoughts on who should head the CIA or EPA, the recent Shape Magazine covergirl recently shared a note to People Magazine about what allows her to remain honest in her music: “I don’t have to exclusively put myself in one box. I’m more confident in my art than I have been in a long time.”

The artist with four Billboard Country Airplay number-one singles continued, “I’ve got to be who I am from the beginning of this. A lot of artists and public people have a persona that they step into, but I can’t do that. I don’t want any surprises. I just want it all to be out there.”