"I was trying to get odd jobs in front of the camera when I could, and I got cast in that music video to play Joe," the movie star remembers

In the video for Trisha Yearwood’s video for her number-two ranked, 1992 Billboard Country Airplay chart-topper “Runaway Joe,” the song’s biggest star may not have been her collaborator, Eagles member Don Henley. Rather, mere months before shooting his breakout 1993 film role in Dazed and Confused, actor Matthew McConaughey played the video’s heartthrob.

In a recent appearance on Kelly Clarkson’s talk program, McConaughey noted, “I think it was early 1992, I’m going to college here at the University of Texas — this was before Dazed and Confused — and I was trying to get odd jobs in front of the camera when I could, and I got cast in that music video to play Joe.” The film icon continues, “Things are going well, then where we end up at the last stop, she wakes up and Joe, myself, is nowhere to be seen,” McConaughey told Clarkson.

Interestingly enough, McConaughey and Yearwood never met on set. In a 2014 People Magazine interview, Yearwood says, “[McConaughey] was cast from local talent in Austin, Texas, where the footage was shot. The performance with Don Henley was shot in Nashville, so I never met him.” She continued, “If he ever wants to be in another Trisha Yearwood video, I won’t make him audition.”

As for Yearwood, 2020 saw her still put out a release during the quarantine. Alongside husband Garth Brooks, she covered Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born collaboration “Shallow” with Garth Brooks. The track cracked the top 40 of both Billboard’s Country Airplay and Hot Country charts.