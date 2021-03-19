Harper Grae Shares Vulnerable Story of Pregnancy Loss in Her New Song “Still Your Mother”

In her new song, “Still Your Mother,” CMT Next Women of Country Class of 2021 honoree Harper Grae, 30, is bravely sharing her story of pregnancy loss after suffering a miscarriage nearly a decade ago. She also revealed to PEOPLE that she and wife Dawn are expecting their “rainbow baby” this summer!

“Dawn and I are so very happy to announce that we will be expecting a little boy or girl into this world, summer 2021,” Grae told PEOPLE. “I have been nervous every step of the way, as I am sure many mothers whom after having had a miscarriage can relate. Every doctor’s appointment, every trip to the bathroom, every workout, every meal — I am overly cautious.”

“However one thing is for sure: this little rainbow baby will be loved,” she noted. Grae is also mom to a 9-year-old daughter.

The bittersweet “Still Your Mother” celebrates the child Grae lost to miscarriage, with lyrics detailing how she kept the child’s name on her Christmas tree and wonders if the baby would have wanted a football or a piano like his or her mother.

</noscript> </div> “’Still Your Mother’ is an illustration of an incredibly personal time in my life, which outlines not only my experience with having miscarried a child, but also looking toward, hopefully, growing a family after such a deep and silent loss,” Grae told PEOPLE. “A hidden hurt that no one else felt, saw or knew about, but I carried this pain as close to me as I carried my own breath,” she added. The track is the latest of several intensely personal and vulnerable songs Grae has released, starting with 2018’s “Monster,” which details her mother’s struggle with drug addiction. Grae, under her given name Shanna Henderson, grew up in Alabama, and was raised by her maternal grandparents. In school, she excelled in sports, music and academics and found her love for music and songwriting. She was a contestant on season 2 of The Glee Project and soon followed her musical dreams to Nashville. In 2017, she rebranded as Harper Grae, choosing Harper to honor her grandparents’ surname, and Grae, which stands for “God Redeems All Equally.” Jessica Nicholson Embedded from www.youtube.com



