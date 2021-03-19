Harper Grae Shares Vulnerable Story of Pregnancy Loss in Her New Song “Still Your Mother”

In her new song, “Still Your Mother,” CMT Next Women of Country Class of 2021 honoree Harper Grae, 30, is bravely sharing her story of pregnancy loss after suffering a miscarriage nearly a decade ago. She also revealed to PEOPLE that she and wife Dawn are expecting their “rainbow baby” this summer!
“Dawn and I are so very happy to announce that we will be expecting a little boy or girl into this world, summer 2021,” Grae told PEOPLE. “I have been nervous every step of the way, as I am sure many mothers whom after having had a miscarriage can relate. Every doctor’s appointment, every trip to the bathroom, every workout, every meal — I am overly cautious.”
“However one thing is for sure: this little rainbow baby will be loved,” she noted. Grae is also mom to a 9-year-old daughter.
The bittersweet “Still Your Mother” celebrates the child Grae lost to miscarriage, with lyrics detailing how she kept the child’s name on her Christmas tree and wonders if the baby would have wanted a football or a piano like his or her mother.