Gary LeVox Talks Solo Christian Track “The Distance” and Collaborating with Breland, Jonathan McReynolds, MercyMe

</noscript> </div>

In a way, “The Distance” is a full-circle moment for LeVox, whose very first Nashville gig came—literally— the moment he arrived in Music City from Ohio, when he was called on to sing on Michael English’s album Gospel in the late ‘90s.

“I had the directions written down, drove straight from Ohio to a studio in Nashville. I called Jay, and I remember the studio was on Demonbreun and I didn’t even know how to pronounce the street name correctly, but I did all the background vocals on the Gospel record.”

LeVox is in the final stages of creating his upcoming Christian album, which includes a collaboration with “My Truck” hitmaker Breland, on a song the two wrote together called “All I See.”

“He can sing his face off,” LeVox told CMT. “He comes from the church. My daughter Brittany turned me on to him before he even had a record deal. I was like, ‘Holy crap, who is this dude?’ She told me to DM him and I was like, ‘He’s not going to know who I am,’ but she said, ‘Daddy, he’ll freak out if you DM him.’ So I did and he hit me right back. We just hit it off and then he comes out with ‘My Truck’ and it just takes off.

“We kept texting back and forth, and when he moved to Nashville, that’s when we got together to write. He wanted me to sing a song on his project, so I did a duet with him, and we were sitting there and I was like, ‘Okay, let’s repay the favor,’ and literally we wrote ‘All I See’ in like 20 minutes and recorded the vocals right then.”

The upcoming album is brimming with collaborations. LeVox sings with his daughter Brittany on a Tauren Wells-penned song, “While I Wait.” Rascal Flatts previously collaborated with Wells on the song “Until Grace,” from Wells’ album Citizen of Heaven.

“And then one of my dear friends, who is one of the most phenomenal singers ever, I did a duet with Jonathan McReynolds on there and there’s a duet on there with me and MercyMe,” LeVox added.

The upcoming album is just the latest a string of country-Christian/gospel crossover projects that have been released in recent years. Florida Georgia Line and Chris Tomlin collaborated on a duets project last year alongside Lady A, Russell Dickerson, RaeLynn and more. Tomlin also appears on Thomas Rhett’s ACM-nominated song “Be A Light” with Keith Urban, Reba and Lady A’s Hillary Scott. In 2016, Scott collaborated with her family for the Grammy-winning gospel project Love Remains, and a year later, Reba McEntire released her first gospel album, Sing It Now: Songs of Faith and Hope.

More recently, Dolly Parton has earned a pair of Grammys for her collaborations with King & Country and Zach Williams, while Carly Pearce recently teamed with CCM artist Matthew West for a new rendition of his No. 1 CCM hit “Truth Be Told.” Carrie Underwood collaborates with gospel legend CeCe Winans and NEEDTOBREATHE’s Bear Rinehart on her upcoming gospel album My Savior, and sang background vocals on one of West’s recent albums. Jay DeMarcus even launched his own Christian music label, Red Street Records, in 2018.

“It’s always been so close with Christian and country music, but I really think this pandemic has put people into the mindset of what’s truly important in life,” LeVox said of the recent uptick in gospel projects from country artists. “What we do here is incredible, but it certainly makes you start thinking about eternity. It’s been awesome, Thomas Rhett, everybody’s doing something. And all the best singers are in gospel music. They can bring the glory.”