Gary LeVox Talks Solo Christian Track “The Distance” and Collaborating with Breland, Jonathan McReynolds, MercyMe

Gary LeVox is letting his faith lead the way on his uplifting debut Christian single, “The Distance,” which releases today via Big Machine Records. After two decades of hits like “Bless the Broken Road,” and “Life is a Highway” with his Rascal Flatts bandmates Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney, LeVox stepping out on his own with an upcoming Christian music album, followed by a solo country album.
LeVox penned “The Distance” alongside Josh Hoge and Matt McVaney in early 2020, just before the coronavirus lockdowns began.
“It was the first song I wrote for the record, and you had the election stuff going on, then the pandemic hit and we kind of tightened up and it was a passion project,” LeVox told CMT. “I’ve always wanted to do a Christian record, and then the pandemic hit and that’s when everybody was freaking out over the toilet paper and hand sanitizer. I was like, ‘Look, we’re going to have to put our hope into something else than some toilet paper.’
“People were dying from this disease and everybody was sacred. We wrote this to say, ‘You can go the distance, whatever kind of hurdle is in front of you. Sometimes it’s just too big for us and the only thing we can do is stand in our faith. We can’t lose hope during this time, no matter what comes and what the future holds, we can get through it. And I do all things through Christ who gives me strength.”
LeVox says while he was with Rascal Flatts, the conversation often turned to crafting a gospel album, though touring and recording demands kept the project from happening. For his upcoming solo work, LeVox wanted his music to be “different than what we did with Flatts,” and to that end, he began co-producing the track with writer/producer McVaney.
“He’s such a great producer and they’ve had success with Kane Brown and some Chris Young stuff. He’s so good at capturing my voice in a different way, so that’s why he ended up doing the whole rest of the project,” LeVox said.