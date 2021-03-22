Carly Pearce Performs New Ode, “Dear Miss Loretta,” During Grand Ole Opry Appearance

Hot on the heels of her newly-released EP 29 impressing critics and fans alike, Carly Pearce appeared at the Grand Ole Opry over the weekend. During her performance, she sang a new track, “Dear Miss Loretta.” An ode to the legendary Loretta Lynn reflects how deeply the rising star now connects to the life story of the timeless icon.

Via Instagram, Pearce noted, “My grandma introduced to me to her music when I was a little girl and made sure I understood that if I was going to sing country music being from Kentucky— I had to know the importance of Miss Loretta Lynn. I’ve always loved her, but it wasn’t until the last year that I really FELT what she’s sang about all these years— and just how much we really do have in common.”

The song has quite an impressive back story, too. Pearce co-wrote it with top songwriters Shane McAnally and Brandy Clark.

“I wrote this song as a letter to [Lynn], saying all the things I wish I could say to her and sang it for the first time last night on my favorite stage,” Pearce noted. She continued with a profound and impassioned statement: “Thank you, Loretta, for making me feel like it’s okay to write my truth and be unashamed, just like you.”

If unable to watch Pearce at the Opry live or online, she has a half-dozen live dates lined up between June and September throughout the Midwest and Far West. Tickets for those events are available now.