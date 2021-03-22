Carrie Underwood Surprises Fans With an Easter Sunday Livestream Concert From the Ryman Auditorium

Carrie Underwood will be at country music’s Mother Church this Easter, having just announced a virtual live concert performance set for Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Easter Sunday, April 4 in support of her upcoming gospel album My Savior.

“My Savior: Live from the Ryman” is free to watch, though donations can be made to help the nonprofit organization Save the Children, which provides programs to promote childhood education and to fight hunger.

“This is an album I have always wanted to record and I’m thrilled to be able to bring these uplifting, inspirational songs to life in this special way,” Underwood said via a release. “It means so much to be able to bring this event to people in their homes on a day that holds so much meaning for us spiritually and to be able to raise much needed funds and awareness for the incredible work of Save the Children as we celebrate the importance of family.”

CeCe Winans and NEEDTOBREATHE’s Bear Rinehart, who are both featured on Underwood’s My Savior album, will join the seven-time Grammy winner for the concert. Winans and Underwood will join forces on “Great Is Thy Faithfulness,” while Rinehart will join for “Nothing But The Blood of Jesus.” Ten-time CMA Musician of the Year winner Mac McAnally and harmonica legend Buddy Greene, both of whom performed the album, will also lend their talents to the Ryman show.

The concert will stream on Underwood’s official Facebook page beginning at 11 a.m. CT. Fans can RSVP via Facebook here and “My Savior: Live From The Ryman” will remain exclusively on Facebook for 48 hours.

Sonically, My Savior offers a range of styles, including traditional gospel, country, folk and bluegrass. Underwood co-produced and arranged the album alongside David Garcia, Underwood’s co-producer on her 2018 album Cry Pretty.

My Savior releases March 26 on CD and digital, and on vinyl April 30. The project follows Underwood’s holiday album My Gift, which released last year.