Blanco Brown’s New Single “CountryTime” Inspired Netflix Program “Ginny & Georgia”

Blanco Brown walked away from a near-tragic 2020 accident that left him with severe internal injuries and has impressively returned in 2021 with a new single and video for “CountryTime.” In a story that highlights how streaming playlists and mainstream interest in pop-country coincide, it’s also been revealed that the song played a key influence in the development of a popular new Netflix program, Ginny & Georgia.

Originally released on Brown’s 2019 album Honeysuckle & Lightning Bugs, “CountryTime” was originally slated to be his first country radio single. To wit, the “newly-released” “CountryTime” music video was actually filmed in 2018. The single was shelved after “The Git Up” spawned a viral TikTok dance craze. Ultimately, this led to Brown’s unexpected debut album single spending 12 weeks on top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

Related to Netflix, Ginny & Georgia’s creator Sarah Lampert “randomly” heard “CountryTime” on a streaming playlist, and “it immediately became Georgia’s song when I was writing,” Lampert notes via a press relase, regarding how the song inspired the story arc of Georgia Miller, one of the show’s titular characters.

Ginny & Georgia tells the story of Georgia, and her 15-year-old daughter Virginia (“Ginny”), who — in searching for a fresh start — move to New England. Lampert continues, “Georgia has to balance so many different things; she’s beautiful, brilliant, devious, loving, dangerous, and funny. The song felt like that for me: It was a blend of all different styles and was so unique in tone but fun and energetic.”

In response to Lampert noting how he served as an inspiration, Brown replied, “To have a fellow creator be inspired by your work is an unbelievable feeling and makes me want to work harder…I always felt there was something special about this song, and I’m incredibly grateful to be here to witness this moment.”