Kenny Rogers’ Family Honors the Legendary Singer on One-Year Anniversary of His Death

Kenny Rogers’ family paid tribute to the late music icon on Saturday, marking the one-year anniversary of his death.

A social media post from “The Rogers Family & Team KR,” read, “It’s so hard to believe it’s been a year since Kenny left us. As you can imagine, some days are better than others, so we wholeheartedly thank you for your thoughts, prayers and support over the last year. It means so much to us.

“The memories of Kenny and the kind words you’ve shared have inspired and uplifted us… brought tears to our eyes and made us laugh. No matter what we’re going through on any particular day, we know we will never stop missing him, and we’ll forever celebrate the person he was and his extraordinary musical legacy. We can all take some comfort in knowing the music lives on!”

The statement ended with the hashtag #sweetmusicman, a nod to a song written and recorded by Rogers which appeared on his 1977 album Daytime Friends. Millie Jackson and Reba McEntire would later record versions of the track.

Rogers died March 20, 2020 at age 81, due to natural causes.

Over the past year, Lionel Richie—who penned Rogers’1980 signature hit “Lady”—has been among those paying tribute to the late superstar. In April 2020, Richie joined Darius Rucker, Brad Paisley and Luke Bryan to honor his late friend during the television special “ACM Presents: Our Country.” Richie performed “Lady,” while the show later aired footage of Rogers and Richie performing together as part of the 2012 special “ACM Presents: Lionel Richie and Friends—In Concert.”

Richie also honored Rogers with a performance of “Lady” during the recent Grammy Awards.