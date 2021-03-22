Maren Morris Threw a “Peter Rabbit” Themed Birthday Party for Her Son’s First Birthday

Over the weekend, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd celebrated Hayes Andrew Hurd’s first birthday with an epic party. Featuring a recreated sign from the 2018 movie reading “Welcome to Mr. McGregor’s Garden. No Rabbits Allowed,” and other decorations including white and blue balloons, a garden of fresh flowers, and quilted, floral-print table cloths. As the piece de resistance, a carrot cake styled in the shape of a carrot from Nashville’s Flour Flower Bakery was also present.

The Grammy-winning artist showed their son enjoying a piece of his carrot cake — but following in how private Morris has been about sharing photos of Hayes on social media — she placed a cupcake emoji over her son’s face.

The “The Bones” vocalist famously battled postpartum depression after her son’s birth. She shared with E! News that quarantine has helped her and her family bond, especially as her tour was rescheduled. Moreover, she’s noted that her son is developing — much like his parents — into quite the music aficionado.

“We play him a lot of music in the morning. So, I played [Beach Boys’] Pet Sounds for him this morning just because, that’s one of the best albums ever made,” Morris noted. “So, he got some Beach Boys and he gets a lot of The Beatles. We’re making sure that he’s getting a good little musical foundation.”

As for Morris as an artist, her latest ballad — “Chasing After You” — a duet with husband Ryan Hurd, has cracked the top-40 of both Billboards Hot Country and Country Airplay Charts.