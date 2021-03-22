JUST IN: Kenny Chesney Delays Tour Until 2022

"I’d rather keep everyone safe + know we can rock for years to come," Chesney said

No shoes, no shirt—and no shows, until at least 2022.

Music superstar and road warrior Kenny Chesney just announced he decided to delay his stadium tour until 2022. According to a release, each of the stadiums on his 2021 tour itinerary will host Chesney’s 2022 outing, which will feature a completely new tour name, new lineup and of course, new music. New dates are forthcoming.

“We have waited for so long, I can’t play knowing I would disappoint a portion of No Shoes Nation who wouldn’t be able to get into the stadiums and the amphitheaters,” Chesney said via a statement. “There’s no way around that this year. As much I hate postponing further, I would hate telling people who waited we won’t be able to let them come due to capacity restrictions. That’s just not fair.”

All current tickets will be honored for the rescheduled show. Beginning today (March 22), those unable to attend the rescheduled shows can request a refund and the original point of purchase.

Chesney also released the following statement to his No Shoes Nation followers:

No Shoes Nation —

It has been too long, and I miss you guys.

You know how you feel when the music starts, the show open rolls, the lights spin?

And it builds, and then… I walk out and see you?!

That is the greatest moment, and it starts the biggest rush I’ve ever experienced. We have waited, and we have hoped…

Talked to medical experts, stadium people, local officials across the country.

I hate what I’m about to tell you.

With all the progress being made around the pandemic, there is still too much unknown.

What we’re hearing changes daily… anything is possible…

But if we can only do two-thirds of the audience?

Who decides who doesn’t get to come to the show we’ve all been waiting for?

If we have to have social distancing measures, how far apart will you be? I have held on all these months,

thinking I was going to get to see your faces soon.

On bad days, that thought made me smile, gave me patience, inspired me to be my better self.

Seeing your faces, though, reminds me of what I said when we postponed last year:

I won’t take chances with people I love.

I also don’t want to come out there after all this time and not deliver the best show I ever have to all of you!

If I can’t give you more than you expect, it feels like I’m letting you down.

And I’d rather let me down than any of you. So, here comes reality.

We’re moving to 2022…

Where I feel better about us all being together safely.

I’d rather keep everyone safe + know we can rock for years to come.

— Kenny

See below for the cities and stadiums from Chesney’s 2021 tour that will be included on his 2022 outing:

Raymond James Stadium: Tampa, Fla.

American Family Field: Milwaukee

Nissan Stadium: Nashville, Tenn.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium: Atlanta

GEHA Field at Arrowhead: Kansas City, Mo.

U.S. Bank Stadium: Minneapolis

Heinz Field: Pittsburgh

Lincoln Financial Field: Philadelphia

Soldier Field: Chicago

Bobcat Stadium: Bozeman, Mont.

Busch Stadium: St. Louis

Lumen Field: Seattle

SoFi Stadium: Inglewood, Calif.

Empower Field at Mile High: Denver

AT&T Stadium: Arlington, Texas

Ford Field: Detroit

MetLife Stadium: East Rutherford, N.J.

Gillette Stadium: Foxborough, Mass.