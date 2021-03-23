Mickey Guyton to Release Her Debut Album This Summer

"I have so many songs ... We might even be double album-ing it, I'm not sure," the rising country star revealed

By summer 2021, Mickey Guyton’s twelve-month emergence from an artist releasing a well-regarded five-track EP to a rising country superstar with a double-album will be complete.

On a recent episode of Breland’s “Land of the BRE” Apple Music Country radio show, Guyton told her recent “Cross Country” collaborator, “Oh yeah, this is coming out this summer. I have so many songs … We might even be double album-ing it, I’m not sure.”

Last year’s Bridges EP includes Guyton’s Grammy-nominated single “Black Like Me,” as well as the acclaimed song “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?” It was the third EP she’d released since 2014. Those efforts earned her a top-40 radio hit (2015’s “Better Than You Left Me”), plus 2016’s top-50 single “Heartbreak Song.”

“Isn’t that crazy? There’s been artists that have been signed after me that have had full-on albums. This is my first album,” the forthcoming ACM Awards host noted to Breland. Regarding her potential double album, she notes a 2019-written track named “Smoke,” which plays on the phrase, “Where there’s smoke, there’s fire.”

Mickey Guyton has been spending her time in quarantine, enjoying her child’s first few months of life. To PEOPLE, she noted at the time of conception, “I’m so excited to announce that I’m having a baby! My life completely changed in an instant. Literally, nothing else matters. I’m so excited and terrified all at the same time. I have no idea what I am doing but am so thankful that God chose me to be this baby’s mom.”