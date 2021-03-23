Loretta Lynn, Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire Combine Forces for “Still Woman Enough”

</noscript> </div>

It’s been 35 years since Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, and Linda Ronstadt collaborated for the legendary Trios album. Now the recent single “Stil Woman Enough,” featuring Loretta Lynn, Carrie Underwood, and Reba McEntire, for the country legend’s 50th studio album is a sassy track highlighting everyone’s familiar, wild country histories.

“I was raised in Oklahoma / I’m country proud to say / I’ve seen a lot of changes / But I ain’t never changed,” McEntire says.

Regarding the song, Underwood notes, “We were talking about doing this, and you hear the song title, ’Still Woman Enough,’ it’s like you know it’s going to be something kinda sassy. When I heard it, it definitely made sense that the three of us would be singing together. It does kind of feel like not just this female get-together song, but it’s like we’re lifting each other up, we’re standing together, and I love moments like that.”

McEntire and Underwood have a history with Lynn, too. In 2010, both paid tribute to the 50th anniversary of Lynn’s career — alongside Faith Hill, Martina McBride, Paramore, and the White Stripes — for a compilation. Still Woman Enough is Lynn’s fourth album since that compilation, and the title track’s bridge also connects to Lynn’s career’s timelessness. “It ain’t your age; it’s your state of mind,” the trio note.

As an album, Still Woman Enough celebrates the most significant songs of the 88-year-old artist’s career, including many of her 24 number-one singles. Both the album and the single celebrate Lynn’s legacy as a groundbreaking artist for women in country music.