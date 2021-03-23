Eric Church Says “Seclusion Has Been Good For My Career” as He Prepares to Release New Album

This year has found Eric Church looking to break from seclusion to release Heart & Soul, a triple-album, recorded just prior to the pandemic. In a recent Garden & Gun feature, Eric Church highlights what he’s done during quarantine to pass the time before he releases the album throughout the month of April.

Church notes that quarantine’s “seclusion has been good for my career.” He continues, “I’m not a big people guy. You’re a mile from any road, and that works for my personality. It’s been a lifesaver.” As well, the article notes, “[Church] spent much of his time [at his] cabin [in the Tennessee hills]. It sits on 1,800 acres with miles of trails for hiking or four-wheeling, and not one, but two man-made lakes stocked with largemouth bass that Church says should be right around five pounds by the time the weather warms.”

As well, the article highlights a few other notes regarding the album’s particulars:

The Heart portion of the project will highlight “heartland rock and roll” similar to Bob Seger, noted as “one of Church’s all-time favorites. The Soul recording involved Church “singing falsetto on groovy Motown-style numbers, inspired by the R&B his mother played when he was growing up.” As well, the And record is “a handful of tracks didn’t quite fit in either category.” Moreover, the And album will only be available on vinyl to Church Choir members.

When asked about what he looks forward to the most in the months to come, Church tells Garden and Gun, “The world misses it, the communal thing we share. When I play a show, I have no idea what the political leanings are of my audience, but for three hours they can throw their arms around each other and all believe in the same thing.”