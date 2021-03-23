Dolly Parton’s MusiCares Tribute Concert Coming to Netflix April 7

The superstar recently won a Grammy for her work with Zach Williams on “There Was Jesus"

A star-filled Dolly Parton tribute project is coming to Netflix on April 7.

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute, was filmed in 2019 as part of the celebration when The Recording Academy (which puts on the Grammy Awards) named Parton its MusiCares Person of the Year. Parton is the first country artist to receive the recognition, joining past recipients such as Bono, Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, and Bruce Springsteen.

Little Big Town hosted the show, which was filmed in Los Angeles just head of the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Among those honoring Parton were Yolanda Adams, Leon Bridges, Parton’s goddaughter Miley Cyrus, Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson, Pink, and Chris Stapleton, who performed a cover of Parton’s female empowerment anthem “9 to 5.” Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood performed a cover of Old Flames (Can’t Hold A Candle To You), while Pink offered a rendition of “Jolene” and Adams performed “I Will Always Love You.”

One of the evening’s most memorable moments was when Parton reunited with her Trio bandmates Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt, who presented Parton with her MusiCares Person of the Year honor.

Parton accepted the award with her trademark mix of humility and sass, saying, “I truly am honored to be the MusiCares Person of the Year and the first country artist to be honored….of course you know, we hillbillies need MusiCares, too. We may not have sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll, but two out of three ain’t bad…I truly can feel the love in this house tonight…either that, or my telephone’s on vibrate.”

Speaking of Grammys, Parton just took home her second Grammy in the Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song category, for her collaboration with Zach Williams, “There Was Jesus.” Last year, the won in the same category for her for King & Country collaboration “God Only Knows.” Parton has earned 10 Grammy wins and 50 nominations to date.

Parton has previously teamed with Netflix for the anthology series Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, as well as the recent release Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square.

See Parton’s MusicCares Person of the Year acceptance speech below:





