Brandi Carlile’s Concert at The Ryman to Benefit Rissi Palmer’s Color Me Country Fund and More

On March 28, Brandi Carlile is performing a livestream concert from The Ryman and will donate $1 each for every ticket sold to Fanny’s House and the Rainey Day Fund. CMT Equal Play will match those donations, up to $15,000, for Rissi Palmer’s Rainey Day offshoot, the Color Me Country Artist Fund, both of which assist marginalized artists within the Americana and country music communities. Additionally, Carlile’s Looking Out Foundation will match the donations to all three organizations.

Tickets for the livestream are on sale now.

Palmer’s Color Me Country Artist Fund offers sustainability for Black artists, Indigenous artists, and other artists of color within the country music community.

Regarding the event, Palmer said, “[What the Color Me Country Fund has accomplished] has been spectacular [so far]. So sit back in your comfy pants, watch Brandi kill it at The Ryman, and realize that in your support, you’re helping [an artist supported by one of these organizations] make an album, music video, or, just helping someone make their [music] dreams come true.”

Palmer’s fund has helped 15 artists, including Yola, Birds of Chicago, Tré Burt, Joy Oladokun, Brittney Spencer, Jontavious Willis, and others. It provides a micro-grant with cash gifts of up to $1,000 to be used for whatever the artist deems necessary.

Kelly McCartney also noted previously, “Seeing the work that Rissi was doing in the country music space, it just made sense to create a specific Color Me Country program to support the artists on those fringes as well. Together, we’re the change we wish to see in the music world.”