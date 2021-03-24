The Late John Prine Is Joined by Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff on Newport Folk Vinyl

Though sadly deceased, folk icon John Prine is being honored with a growing series of forthcoming posthumous releases. Added to this list is a vinyl offering of Prine‘s guest-filled set at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival, now available for pre-order. Featuring Justin Vernon, Jim James, Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff, Lucius, and Roger Waters, the performance was noted as a “beloved classic.”

Price and Rateliff will also be gracing CMT’s “Crossroads” stage on March 26.

On the Newport Folk Festival performance recorded in July 2017, country singer-songwriter Price sang on “In Spite Of Ourselves,” while Nathaniel Rateliff aided Prine on “Sam Stone.” As well, if wanting to dig deeper into the Crossroads pair and their adoration of Prine’s artistry, listen to NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert recorded after Prine’s 2020 passing. Price and her husband Jeremy Ivey perform a rendition of Prine’s “That’s the Way That the World Goes Round” from their bathtub, while Rateliff offers a take on “All The Best.”

The vinyl edition of John Prine And Friends is expected to ship in October. Newport Folk organizers joined forces with Prine’s Oh Boy Records for the two-record limited edition set, pressed on premium 180-gram vinyl. Those who pre-order the John Prine And Friends release will also receive an instant digital download of the full July 2017 performance. Album proceeds will go towards the Newport Festivals Foundation.

If you want more John Prine, also take a listen to Brandi Carlile’s stirring cover of the posthumously released “I Remember Everything” from the 2021 Grammy Awards.

“We all thank you, John — for everything,” Carlile said after her performance.