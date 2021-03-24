Taylor Swift’s New “From the Vault” Song Features Maren Morris

In 2019, Morris honored Swift with the Tour of the Year award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards

At midnight (March 25), Taylor Swift will release the first ’From The Vault’ song from her upcoming project Fearless (Taylor’s Version).

Maren Morris offers background vocals on the track, titled “You All Over Me (From The Vault).”

“One thing I’ve been loving about these ‘From The Vault’ songs is that they’ve never been heard, so I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favorite artists. I’m really excited to have Maren Morris sing background vocals on this song!” Swift said in announcing the release on social media.

“You All Over Me” was produced by The National’s Aaron Dessner and co-written by Scooter Carusoe. Dessner collaborated with Swift on her recent projects folklore and evermore.

For the past few years, Swift has said that she would re-record her first six studio albums in an effort to regain control over her music after industry mogul Scooter Braun acquired the masters to Swift’s first six projects under a deal with Swift’s former label home Big Machine Label Group, and then sold them to the private investment firm Shamrock Capital.

On April 9, Swift will release the first of her re-recorded albums, with Fearless (Taylor’s Version), a new rendition of her 2008 album, which included massive hits such as “Love Story” and “You Belong With Me.” The new version of the project will include six previously unreleased ’From The Vault’ tracks that Swift wrote between the ages of 16 and 18, or as she calls them, “the ones it killed me to leave behind.”

Swift has been on a creative hot streak over the past year. In addition to working on the revamped Fearless album, she released two projects, folklore and evermore—marking her first time to forego the typical lengthy promotional setup, in favor of dropping the album with less than a day’s notice.

In 2018, Swift and Morris collaborated on Morris’ smash hit “The Middle” during a tour stop on Swift’s reputation Tour. In 2019, Morris honored Swift with the Tour of the Year award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

See the track list for Fearless (Taylor’s Version) below:

1. Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

2. Fifteen (Taylor’s Version)

3. Love Story (Taylor’s Version)

4. Hey Stephen (Taylor’s Version)

5. White Horse (Taylor’s Version)

6. You Belong With Me (Taylor’s Version)

7. Breathe (feat. Colbie Caillat) (Taylor’s Version)

8. Tell Me Why (Taylor’s Version)

9. You’re Not Sorry (Taylor’s Version)

10. The Way I Loved You (Taylor’s Version)

11. Forever & Always (Taylor’s Version)

12. The Best Day (Taylor’s Version)

13. Change (Taylor’s Version)

14. Jump Then Fall (Taylor’s Version)

15. Untouchable (Taylor’s Version)

16. Forever & Always (Piano Version) (Taylor’s Version)

17. Come In With The Rain (Taylor’s Version)

18. Superstar (Taylor’s Version)

19. The Other Side Of The Door (Taylor’s Version)

20. Today Was A Fairytale (Taylor’s Version)

21. Bonus Track 1 (From The Vault)

22. Bonus Track 2 (From The Vault)

23. Bonus Track 3 (From The Vault)

24. Bonus Track 4 (From The Vault)

25. Bonus Track 5 (From The Vault)

26. Bonus Track 6 (From The Vault)