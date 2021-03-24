Darius Rucker Collaborates With Portia Clark on “Ready to Fall”

Darius Rucker recently collaborated with singer-songwriter Portia Clark on the song “Ready To Fall.”
Rucker met Clark backstage during a gala to raise funds for the Starkey Hearing Foundation in 2013. Clark had already written and recorded “So the World May Hear,” which became the organization’s themesong.
“I’ll never forget; he handed me a Corona like I was just ‘one of the guys.’ Half jokingly, I asked him if he would be willing to sing a song with me and to my surprise, just like that, Darius agreed,” Clark recalled in her official biography.
Rucker and Clark reconnected a few months later in Sydney, Australia, and in July 2018, Clark flew to Nashville to record “Ready To Fall” with Rucker. The song is part of Clark’s album Chapters of my Soul.