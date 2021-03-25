Watch Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo Price’s Powerful Performance of “Twinkle Twinkle” From ‘CMT Crossroads’

Friday night, March 26 at 10pm ET, marks the broadcast debut of Nathaniel Rateliff’s onstage collaboration with Margo Price for the latest edition of CMT Crossroads. The performance recorded at Frankin, Tennessee’s The Factory highlights the art of collaboration while celebrating the interrelatedness of country and other genres. Price and Rateliff’s performance is the first CMT Crossroads episode taped since Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey’s tandem presentation in March 2020, before the pandemic began.

Here, Nathaniel Rateliff adds his renowned soulful swagger to Best New Artist Grammy nominee Margo Price’s 2020-released rocker “Twinkle Twinkle.” The second single from her well-regarded third studio album That’s How Rumors Get Started aided the album in reaching the top ten on Billboard’s Country, Folk, and Vinyl album charts.

Fuzzed guitar tones on the Sturgill Simpson-produced track underpin lyrics like, “If it don’t break you/It might just make you rich / You might not get there/And on the way it’s a b***h.” “Twinkle Twinkle”’s inspiration is a conversation Price had with iconic country pioneer Marty Stuart about the harsh reality of life on the road.

Time spent hanging out on Willie Nelson’s bus at Farm Aid — plus previous on-stage playing experiences with the Red Headed Stranger’s son Lukas — feels like an apropos inspiration for the mood this duet inspires. Moreover, as Rateliff noted previously, “I have loved watching [Margo Price and her band] play. She is a hell of a performer and songwriter.”