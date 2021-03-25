Justin Moore Sets ‘Straight Outta the Country’ EP Release for April 23

Justin Moore will return with a new eight-song project, Straight Outta The Country, on April 23.

Moore’s upcoming sixth studio project includes his current single “We Didn’t Have Much,” which has reached the Top 30 on country radio and takes inspiration from Moore’s own childhood in an “little bitty house and a lotta love.” The song follows a pair of No. 1 hits for Moore, including “Why We Drink,” and “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home.”

“It sounds different than any other song we’ve released to radio in my career,” Moore previously said of the song when it released last year. “I think it’s a poignant lyric for this time in our lives also. 2020 has led my family and I to lead a more simple life than what we are accustomed to. This song speaks to the beauty in that simplicity.”

The collection also includes “More Than Me,” a musical love letter to his four children. Writers on the album include Rhett Akins, Casey Beathard, Jeremy Stover, Randy Montana, and more.

In addition to prepping the upcoming album, Moore has been hard at work on The Justin Moore Podcast, which will soon welcome guests including Travis Tritt and Dillon Carmichael.

See the tracklist for the album below:

1. Hearing Things (Rhett Akins, Kelly Archer, Chris Stevens)

2. Consecutive Days Alive (Casey Beathard, Monty Criswell, Jeremy Stover)

3. We Didn’t Have Much (Paul DiGiovanni, Randy Montana, Jeremy Stover)

4. She Ain’t Mine No More (Justin Moore, Paul DiGiovanni, Jamie Paulin, Jeremy Stover)

5. More Than Me (Justin Moore, Paul DiGiovanni, Chase McGill, Jeremy Stover)

6. Straight Outta The Country (Michael Hardy, Cam Montgomery, Josh Thompson)

7. You Keep Getting Me Drunk (Rhett Akins, Kelly Archer, Paul DiGiovanni)

8. We Didn’t Have Much – Acoustic (Paul DiGiovanni, Randy Montana, Jeremy Stover)