Old Dominion, Brad Paisley to Play Virtual Concert to Aid 240 Zoos, Aquariums Worldwide

On Wednesday evening, March 31, country stars, including Brad Paisley and Old Dominion, will unite for a livestream concert benefitting the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) and its 240 members around the world. Joined by an all-star crew including Ashley McBryde, Wynonna Judd, Jessie James Decker, Riley Green, and Shy Carter, proceeds will benefit AZA-accredited zoos and aquariums impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

AZA representatives noted, “Due to the pandemic, members have lost nearly a year of revenue. But our facilities still need to feed, care, and provide medical attention for the precious animals – every single day!”

Almost all AZA zoos and aquariums have shut down. Many are still closed. The financial impact has been staggering. Food costs per day average $30,000 per day, per zoo. So zoos and aquariums need your help,” says band Old Dominion via a promotional Instagram post.

Notably, Old Dominion has been busy of late on the charity concert front. On Friday, March 26, the group will join Ashley McBryde, Scotty McCreery, Nashville Mayor John Cooper, and Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to tribute first responder law enforcement officers at the 2ndAveStrong event. This stream aims to raise $2 million towards the $10 million overall needed to adequately support the 2nd Avenue community impacted by 2020’s Christmas Day bombing.

Regarding the AZA’s event, fans can help raise AZA members’ funds by purchasing a ticket to the “All Together For Animals” virtual benefit concert. The concert takes place on Wednesday, March 31, at 8 PM ET. Tickets and more information are available here.