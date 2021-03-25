Brandy Clark Credits “Being Honest and Delivering Her Truth” as Keys to Country Stardom

Award-winning singer-songwriter Brandy Clark’s 2021 has started incredibly well. In a historic move by the Recording Academy, she contested for the Best Country Album category against only female acts. Plus, she was also nominated for Best Country Solo Performance for her third studio album Your Life Is a Record. This acclaim, she noted to Seattle’s KOMO, “felt huge to [her].”

For the top-tier artist who is also credited with writing numerous hit songs for artists including Darius Rucker, Kacey Musgraves, and Miranda Lambert, she attributes her success to the idea of hanging onto the “grain of truth” that she hopes others can find in her work. Without that kernel of honesty, she says, “Otherwise, you’re just singing to yourself, you’re just singing to the mirror.”

Moreover, she’s a willing groundbreaker for other female artists in the country music industry, too. Regarding those aims, she notes, “I think women were trained that there’s one spot for the girl, and that is not true. We have to change that for ourselves and our daughters, for the future. Women are just as capable as the men.”

As far as what Clark’s been up to of late, she recently joined broadcaster Hunter Kelly and fellow songwriters Jessie Jo Dillon and Josh Osborne for the latest edition of Kelly’s new From Nashville: Music Talks at 92nd Street Y series. The quartet explored the writing and co-writing processes, plus divulged how they create songs that continue country music’s storytelling tradition while taking on today’s social issues. It is currently available for viewing by clicking here.