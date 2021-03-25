Jennifer Nettles Has Been Writing Songs for an Upcoming Stage Musical

Jennifer Nettles has spent the past year working on songs for a stage musical, reports Deadline.

The outlet reports that Nettles has penned more than a dozen songs for the musical, which centers on the life of 17th century Italian woman named Giulia Tofana, who was skilled at making poisonous mixtures, including one known as “Aqua Tofana,” and was disguised as a cosmetic powder. Tofana supposedly helped hundreds of women escape abusive marriages through using the potions to help wives kill their abusive husbands.

Nettles told deadline.com, “There are lots of opinions on what she was, depending on who is telling the story. Ultimately, she confessed under torture to aiding in the deaths of over 600 men, which seems a bit ambitious, and we all know what a really great way torture is to get people to tell the truth. In my opinion, she was a liberator of women.”

Over the past several years, Nettles has built up an enviable list of television, stage, and film credits, including appearing in the musical Momma Mia!, appearing in the television movies Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors, Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Color: Circle of Love, and HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones. She also appeared in the 2019 movie Harriet.

As part of Sugarland, Nettles has earned five consecutive CMA Vocal Duo of the Year honors, and also earned a Song of the Year win in 2008 for writing Sugarland’s hit “Stay.”