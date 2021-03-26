Here’s When You Can Watch ‘CMT Crossroads: Nathaniel Rateliff & Margo Price’ on CMT

The show premieres tonight at 10pm/9 CT, and you can catch an encore presentation on Sunday after CMT Hot 20

Soulful, roots-flavored takes on country music are the order of the evening tonight at 10pm/9 CT for the return of CMT’s iconic Crossroads series featuring Margo Price and Nathaniel Rateliff. The critically-acclaimed artists have six global chart-topping albums between them in the past five years and have shared stages — besides Crossroads — at Farm Aids, The Outlaw Fest, Newport Folk, and more.

CMT Crossroads celebrates country music’s diverse roots by pairing country artists with musicians from other genres. For the past two decades, different sets of stars have played together, swapping stories and sharing their common love of music. Pairings have included Bon Jovi and Sugarland, Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire, Def Leppard and Taylor Swift, as well as, Alicia Keys and Maren Morris. Through the show, these artists have entertained and found the unifying tie that bonds all genres to country’s essence.

So far, takes have been seen of the twosome performing Margo Price’s 2020 single “Twinkle Twinkle,” Rateliff’s 2017 hit “Say It Louder,” and a digital-only preview of the tandem covering Creedence Clearwater Revival’s 1969-released favorite ”Wrote A Song for Everyone.”

Ahead of the show, Nathaniel Rateliff said, “I am excited to be playing ’CMT Crossroads.’ Through the last five years, the band and I constantly crossed paths with Margo Price and her band.”

Margo Price added, “Through the years, the two of us have sat in and sang with both Willie [Nelson] and his son Lukas, but we have never sang together on our own material. I’m really looking forward to collaborating after all this time.”

Can’t watch when the show premieres tonight? Don’t worry! There will be an immediate encore of the show following tonight’s premiere at 11pm/10 CT, plus another on Sunday, March 28 at 12pm/11 CT right after CMT Hot 20.