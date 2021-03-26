WATCH NOW: Chris Young and Kane Brown Release Video For “Famous Friends”

</noscript> </div>

The multiplatinum-selling duo of Chris Young and Kane Brown have partnered for “Famous Friends,” an autobiographical song celebrating their hometowns and their friends who have been there for them from the start of their “famous” careers.

The track mentions Young’s hometown of Rutherford County and Brown’s hometown of Hamilton County — both in Tennessee — along with Nashville’s Davidson County.

“I can’t imagine a more perfect video for ‘Famous Friends’” said Young. “[Director Peter Zavadil] knocked it out of the park on this one! I had a blast seeing my friends on set, and that rooftop performance with Kane is some of the most fun I’ve had in a video.”

Young is alluding to a live rooftop performance in the clip where the two artists — surrounded by their real-life friends Corry, Brandon, and Meagan — play the song while overlooking downtown Nashville.

This is not the first time that Young and Brown have worked together. In fact, “Famous Friends” is the twosome’s first collaboration Brown’s 2017 song “Setting the Night On Fire.” As well, they toured together in 2018 for Young’s Losing Sleep tour.

“This song is a piece of me and it means a lot because it’s honest and it’s real-life,” Young says. “Plus, Kane and I are good friends, and being able to have that history together, adds a whole other level to the track. ’Famous Friends’ is one of my favorite songs – it’s personal and it’s a lot of fun, so I’m glad it’s getting out there for people to hear it.”