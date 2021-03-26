Carrie Underwood Will Join David Bisbal to Perform “Tears of Gold” at Latin American Music Awards

Carrie Underwood is set to join David Bisbal for their first live performance of their duet “Tears of Gold” at the upcoming Latin American Music Awards (Latin AMAs) on April 15, airing on the Spanish-language television network Telemundo. “Tears of Gold” marks Underwood’s first bilingual track. She also filmed a video for the song with Bisbal in Los Angeles.

Other performers on the bill include Camilo, Carlos Vives, Piso 21, and a tribute to the late singer-songwriter Joan “El Peta de Pueblo” Sebastian.

“His fans, and I know my fans, are incredible. I think that cross-pollination is really cool,” Underwood said during behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the video. “We work with a lot of the same people. We’re within the same label family.”

Creatively, Underwood has spent much of the past year exploring new projects. She released her first Christmas album in September 2020, with My Gift, and today (March 26), she releases her first gospel album, My Savior, which includes collaborations with CeCe Winans and NEEDTOBREATHE’s Bear Rinehart.



