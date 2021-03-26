LISTEN: Luke Combs Teases Upcoming Album With New Track “See Me Now”

“Y’all wanted an album 3 preview, so here’s a little sneak peek. This one’s called ’See Me Now.'” With one Instagram post, Luke Combs has finally offered an acoustic preview of his forthcoming third studio album via an earnest ballad co-written by Combs alongside seasoned songwriters Ray Fulcher, James McNair, and Kenton Bryant.

“You walked in pulled up a chair in the kitchen / poured a little something for some sippin’ and said tell me ’bout all the things that I’ve been missin’ / we’d be trashing the price of gas and politicians / put a hurtin’ on that old Gibson / and I could tell you about all the life I’ve been livin’ / I’d like to think you’d be the proudest guy in town / If I could see you, see me now,” says the song’s chorus.

This year, Combs has already released a marital ode, “Forever After All,” that’s surging into the top 20 of Billboard’s Country Airplay charts. This follows his trio of Country Airplay number-one singles in 2020, “Better Together,” “Lovin’ On You,” and the duet “Does To Me” featuring Eric Church.

Regarding his third album, Combs has been officially working on the release since the start of March. So far, “real good,” notes Combs, according to a tweet 20 days into the process. In February of this year, the singer also noted that he paused recording a bluegrass album to create this new country release. Ideally, Combs is looking to match the success of his double-platinum selling 2019 album, What You See Is What You Get, plus its deluxe edition, What You See Ain’t Always What You Get.