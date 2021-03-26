Thomas Rhett to Celebrate New Album With Full-Band Livestream Concert on April 30

After more than a year with no concerts, Thomas Rhett is inviting fans to watch his first full-band performance since 2019. “Thomas Rhett One Night Only from Nashville,” a livestream concert set for Friday, April 30, will coincide with the release of Country Again: Side A, the first taste of his upcoming double album.
“It’s been a year and a half since I last played a live show,” Rhett said. “It’s been good to keep sharing music in all the ways we’ve made work (mostly in front of my plaid curtains), but we really wanted to take it up a few notches until we can safely get back out there on the road. It’ll be where we play some new stuff for the first time and have a chance to share what the songs mean to me!”