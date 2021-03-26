Thomas Rhett to Celebrate New Album With Full-Band Livestream Concert on April 30

After more than a year with no concerts, Thomas Rhett is inviting fans to watch his first full-band performance since 2019. “Thomas Rhett One Night Only from Nashville,” a livestream concert set for Friday, April 30, will coincide with the release of Country Again: Side A, the first taste of his upcoming double album.

“It’s been a year and a half since I last played a live show,” Rhett said. “It’s been good to keep sharing music in all the ways we’ve made work (mostly in front of my plaid curtains), but we really wanted to take it up a few notches until we can safely get back out there on the road. It’ll be where we play some new stuff for the first time and have a chance to share what the songs mean to me!”

The concert, which begins at 7pm CT, will be hosted by Veeps, a direct-to-fan platform that was founded in 2017 by Benji and Joel Madden.Tickets for Thomas Rhett's livestream concert and VIP packages for the post-show Q&A are on-sale now at thomasrhett.veeps.com. Rhett recently notched his 17th No. 1 hit with "What's Your Country Song," and is among the artists nominated for Entertainer of the Year at next month's Academy of Country Music Awards. Last year, Rhett was the co-winner of the ACM's Entertainer honor, alongside Carrie Underwood. He is also nominated for Male Artist of the Year, and Music Event of the Year, for "Be a Light," which also features Chris Tomlin, Reba McEntire, Lady A's Hillary Scott and Keith Urban. Rhett shared a message with his fans, saying, "We're going to get the band together, we're going to play a lot of the new music from this upcoming album…it's going to be really fun and we can't wait to see you there." Jessica Nicholson




