Ingrid Andress Celebrates One-Year Anniversary of ‘Lady Like’

It has been a year since Ingrid Andress released her debut album, Lady Like, on the heels of her radio hit, “More Hearts Than Mine.”

On social media, the singer-songwriter shared a note of thanks with fans, alongside some behind-the-scenes photos of the photoshoot for her album cover.

“Wow. I feel like my album Lady Like came out yesterday and 10 years ago at the same time,” she wrote. “But it’s only been a year. A beautiful, difficult, life-changing year. THank you all for listening to my stories and songs, and for sharing this journey with me. I can’t wait to tour this album and meet all of you in real life. You mean the world to me…so crazy that this is only the beginning!”

Andress followed “More Hearts Than Mine” with the singles “The Stranger” and “Lady Like.”

She was nominated for three honors at the recent Grammys ceremony, including a nod in the all-genre Best New Artist category, as well as Best Country Album (Lady Like) and Best Country Song (“More Hearts Than Mine”).

At the upcoming Academy of Country Music Awards on April 18, Andress is nominated for New Female Artist of the Year and earned nods as both artist and co-producer on her Single of the Year-nominated track “More Hearts Than Mine.”