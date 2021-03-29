Miranda Lambert’s “Am I Right or Amarillo” Highlights ‘Marfa Tapes’ Project’s West Texas Desert Harmonies

</noscript> </div>

Marfa Tapes — Miranda Lambert’s Texas roots country project alongside Jon Randall and Jack Ingram — has released “Am I Right or Amarillo,” another new single, preparing for the full album’s May 7 arrival.

Acoustic guitar, vocals, soothing three-part harmonies, and ambient sounds of the West Texas desert highlight this track. Jon Randall’s the lead vocalist here on a song that tells a story of truck stop infidelity.

“Come lay down on my pillow til’ the dawn comes breaking through,” harmonizes the trio.

“‘Am I Right or Amarillo’ was a Jack Ingram line,” says the song’s lead vocalist in a press release. “I think we were talking about the most time we’ve ever spent in Amarillo was at the truck stop. We just started riffing on the title, and a cheating song showed itself. We all miss country cheating songs, so we just went with it.” The song is also accompanied by a video that traces the steps from barstool to dimly lit motel room.

Regarding Marfa’s inspirational significance, it’s where Lambert has joined Randall and Ingram in recent years. “I’ll never forget pulling into Marfa that first night at 4 AM. The stars were like nothing I’d ever seen before, just this endless blanket hanging so low you could reach up and touch them,” Lambert offered about the town’s allure.

“Am I Right or Amarillo” is the second Marfa Tapes release, following “In His Arms” and a new version of Lambert’s single “Tin Man.” As well, 2021 has seen Lambert perform as the guest vocalist on Elle King’s raucous hit single, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).” As well, late April and early May will find the “Bluebird” vocalist tentatively set to play a small series of shows at Fort Worth, Texas honky-tonk Billy Bob’s.