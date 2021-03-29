Lauren Alaina Shares Virtual Dinner Date With Fan Living With Autism

Lauren Alaina recently surprised one of her biggest fans on TikTok with a sweet (virtual) dinner date.

In December, TikTok user Ryan’s sister Brittany shared a video of herself asking her brother which celebrity he would most want to have dinner with.

Ryan responded, “I would say country music star Miss Lauren Alaina,” Ryan said in the video clip. “She’s a Christian. She’s a great singer, plus she’s super nice and she’s also super sweet.”

Alaina saw the video and surprised the siblings by reaching out and agreeing to the virtual dinner date. Alaina joined Ryan and Brittany via Zoom, and they shared an hour discussing music and life. Ryan and Alaina also bonded over their mutual love of the movie Elf (Alaina even dressed up in an Elf costume during the dinner).

“He talked more about my character than even the music, which really stood out to me, and meant so much to me,” Alaina told PEOPLE. “I cried watching it. And then I cried watching his reaction and then I cried meeting him. It was just a lot of happy crying.”

More recently, Alaina also recently shared that she is recovering from COVID-19, and had to cancel an appearance due to testing positive for the virus. She shared an update with her fans, letting them know she is well on her way to recovery.

“I am resting up and trying to feel a bit better. Some people have it way worse than me—I just have a little shortness of breath, a really bad headache, no taste or smell, pretty bad congestion and I feel pretty tired,” Alaina updated fans via Instagram. “But I overall feel like it’s going to be okay, and I’ve got this sweet nurse!” she said, before turning the camera to her dog.

See video clips from the sweet dinner date below: