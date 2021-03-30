Premiere: JoLivi Details Her Soul Cleansing Video For “She Won’t Say Yes”

</noscript> </div>

Former CMT Next Up Now artist JoLivi reckons with a lost chance at love in “She Won’t Say Yes,” which she wrote alongside Skip Black and Brian Maher.

Faced with a choice between staying in her hometown to pursue a relationship, or leaving home to chase her ambitions, she “took a chance on some other town with brighter lights.” Still it doesn’t diminish the hurt and regret that follow when she learns he’s moved on with someone new.

As her ex prepares to wed someone else, the song crystallizes a singular moment of pain mixed with the vain hope that “When the preacher man says for worst or for best…you’ll just say no or she wont say yes.”

Light production touches let her soul-baring lyrics take center stage, as does the video’s footage of the singer alone in an empty room, reliving her pain in front of the camera, and later as she sings in a large empty field.

The Hawaii native launched her career by pursuing a home in pop music, before her first country music releases came with 2017’s “Take A Shot,” followed by songs including “Ghost of You.”

JoLivi told CMT about the making of the video, which was directed by Hunter Franklin:

What do you remember most about the day/night you shot this video?

I remember how easy it was, because it felt like a past experience was being lifted off of my shoulders.

How does the video bring your song to life?

It’s raw and vulnerable.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

This video felt a little more personal to me than the others that I’ve done. I had to be more vulnerable and be in the moment with the song, which at times I didn’t really enjoy reliving (If you know what I mean, lol). It’s almost as if after filming this particular song I left all the leftover feelings in the video and was able to move on completely.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I cried.