Travis Denning Discusses Dating John Michael Montgomery’s Daughter

“Madison totally gets what I do and gets that I have to be gone sometimes and on the road because she grew up with it and understands it," he said

Newcomer Travis Denning earned his first No. 1 hit last year with “After A Few,” and recently stopped by The Bobby Bones Show to perform his latest single, “Abby.”

While on the show, Denning also chatted about his relationship with girlfriend Madison—whose father just happens to be ‘90s country heartthrob John Michael Montgomery, known for hits including “I Can Love You Like That” and “Sold (the Grundy County Auction Incident).” Denning and Madison have been together for the past two years.

“Madison totally gets what I do and gets that I have to be gone sometimes and on the road because she grew up with it and understands it,” Denning said.

Denning shared that he often discusses music with John Michael Montgomery, but just as often, the conversation turns to fishing.

“We’ve talked a lot about music and it’s so interesting [talking] through things right now…he laughs, because he went through the same thing. Every conversation ultimately turns into a fishing conversation,” Denning said.

Bobby Bones surprised Denning by welcoming John Michael Montgomery into the conversation via a phone call. Bones asked Montgomery about his initial impression of Denning.

“I thought he was a really nice young man, raised very well and I just got to meet his parents the other day, and it confirmed what I thought. He comes from a very good family…I couldn’t be happier…I couldn’t have found a better person for my daughter to be hanging out with.”

Denning also shared that one of his favorite John Michael Montgomery songs is “Letters From Home.”



