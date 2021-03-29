Brett Young Notches Seventh Consecutive No. 1 Hit With “Lady”

Brett Young hits the top spot this week on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart with “Lady,” marking his seventh consecutive trip to the chart’s pinnacle.

“There aren’t many words to describe how this one feels,” he said via a statement. “I’m still wrapping my head around seven in a row, then for it to be on a song like ‘Lady,’ is so incredibly special. I’m forever grateful to the fans, radio and all of our partners for embracing it like they have, making it a soundtrack to their lives and sharing their own stories back with me. Thank you all and can’t wait to share what’s next!”

“Lady” joins Young’s string of chart-toppers, including “In Case You Didn’t Know,” “Mercy,” and “Catch.”

Young, who just turned 40, recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show to reveal that he and wife Taylor have another baby girl on the way. The couple are also parents to 17-month-old daughter Presley Elizabeth.

“We really wanted them to be close enough in age so they could have a lot of things in common and be best friends,” Young previously told PEOPLE in announcing that he and wife Taylor were expecting another child. “Tay had her sister close in age growing up, so we both felt strongly we wanted Presley to have the same.”

“Tay is so close with her sister, and that’s something we always knew we wanted for Presley. We feel very blessed,” he added.