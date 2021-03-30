Miranda Lambert Shares a Songwriting Secret: Writing About Loss Isn’t “Too Invasive”

Seven years before having award-winning success with 2020 Country Music Association Song of The Year nominee “Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert learned an important lesson about songwriting via the deep emotional pain of her then-husband Blake Shelton.

On a recent episode of Apple Music’s Essentials Radio, Lambert told the story of how she and Shelton crafted his 2012 smash “Over You.”

“My ex-husband, Blake, had lost a brother [Richie, in a 1990 automobile accident], and it’s one of those moments where even if you’re married to someone, sometimes you find something new about them,” Lambert remembered. “Dudes don’t open up about things, but he started telling me about the experience of it all. And I was like, ’Have you ever written about it?’ … And he’s like, ’No.’ And he was like, ’Well, my dad just says, “You don’t get over it. You just get used to it.”’ And I was like, ’Well, could we write it? Do you want to try, or is that invasive?'”

Though it was a traumatic songwriting process, “Over You” resulted in a Song of the Year winner at both the CMA Awards and the ACM Awards, plus it reached number-one on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts.

“I would never try to write your story because I didn’t live it, but maybe I could help because I’m an outside perspective, but I feel your pain talking to me right now,” Lambert recalled. “It was really a special moment, and I’m so glad we shared that song and that it helped his family heal, to have that together.”