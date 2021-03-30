Dolly Parton Would Have “Given Up Everything Else” For Motherhood

In a recent Glamour Magazine interview, Dolly Parton noted a shocking fact about her storied, six-decade career: “I would have been a great mother, I think. I would probably have given up everything else. Because I would’ve felt guilty about that, if I’d have left them.”

Famously, in 1984, Parton underwent a partial hysterectomy which resulted in her and her husband Carl Dean never having children.

However, if she had, she and her husband Carl Dean already had a name chosen. “If we’d had a girl, she was gonna be called Carla,” Parton remembers. As well, she offers, “My husband and I, when we first got married, we thought about if we had kids, ’What would they look like? Would they be tall because he’s tall? Or would they be little squats like me?'”

Parton and Dean are set to celebrate their 55th anniversary as a married couple in 2021. Regarding their marriage, Parton has noted in the past, “We’re completely opposite, but that’s what makes it fun. I never know what he’s gonna say or do. He’s always surprising me.”

As well, she’s stated, “He understands me, he gets me. He’s very secure within himself. He’s never been jealous. It’s a great compliment to me. This is his statement: ‘Well, hell, I know it’s not easy out there. I’d feel less about any man that didn’t fall in love with you.’ So that’s his attitude. Because of that, I realize I’d never find that again in anybody. He loves me, and I love him.”