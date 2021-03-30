Brandi Carlile Calls R&B Star Monica Onstage at the Ryman to Perform “Crowded Table”

</noscript> </div>

During her March 28 Ryman Auditorium fundraiser performance for the Rainey Day Fund, Color Me Country Artist Fund, and Nashville’s Fanny’s School of Music, Brandi Carlile brought R&B singer Monica on stage for a duet rendition of the Highwomen’s song “Crowded Table.”

“THE QUEEN!” Carlile exalted at her collaborative partner, who’s sold five million albums and had six number-one Billboard R & B chart singles in her 25-year career. The top Americana artist teased Monica’s appearance via Instagram a few hours before the concert. Monica promised Carlile that she’d do “whatever you want me to do,” which ended up being harmonizing on “Crowded Table’s” chorus.

One dollar for every ticket sold to the performance was donated to Fanny’s School of Music and the Rainey Day Fund. As well, CMT Equal Play matched those donations, up to $15,000, for Rissi Palmer’s Rainey Day offshoot, the Color Me Country Artist Fund. Additionally, Carlile’s Looking Out Foundation will match the donations to all three organizations. Overall, the evening successfully provided enormous assistance to marginalized artists within the Americana and country music communities.

Regarding the evening, Carlie noted via Instagram, “Love and gratitude to my new best friend [Monica]!” she continued, “What a feeling! It’s hard to describe what it felt like to be with you all last night…I mean everyone. Those of you at home and those of you in that room. So much love…I have to laugh, or I’d cry… all this is to say- thank you, my friends.”

The Ryman Auditorium event is still available for streaming until April 11. Tickets for viewing are available by clicking here.