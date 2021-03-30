Carrie Underwood Isn’t a Fan of This One Workout Move

For Carrie Underwood, fitness and health are central tenets, both in daily life and as part of her brand.

Over the past 15 years, she’s worked to improve her personal fitness and along the way, has launched and expanded a fitness brand, starting with her fitness clothing line Calia by Carrie Underwood in 2014. She since built on the clothing line’s success by releasing a book, FIND YOUR PATH: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life and a corresponding workout app, Fit52, to help fitness fans find effective workouts and build their fitness communities.

Underwood recently told CMT Radio’s Cody Alan, “It feels so great to see the line expanding, and with every collection, it just gets better and better. My closet is full of it, and I live in it. That’s the best part, for me!”

In addition to recording albums, selling out concerts (pre-pandemic), launching new fitness projects and raising her two sons, Isaiah and Jacob, alongside husband Mike Fisher, Underwood has been a faithful devotee to her workout routine.

Even so, there is one workout move that does not land on Underwood’s list of favorites.

“I hate burpees, I hate burpees so much,” Underwood said with a laugh. “My trainer Eve Overland, she loves burpees, and she will do the most insane variations of burpees, and I am just like, ’No.’”

@carrieunderwood may be a fitness guru, but she draws the line at burpees! Check out why @CodyAlan’s favorite exercise is the only one she refuses to do 💪 pic.twitter.com/mL12McXFd3 — CMT Hot 20 Countdown (@cmtHot20) March 29, 2021

In January, Underwood told InStyle that she feels it is important to maintain good lifestyle habits, but that doesn’t have to mean extreme measures. She told the outlet the one question she asks herself when considering switching up a diet or workout routine.

“My husband and I were actually talking about this this morning — how people tend to overhaul their entire lives [when creating resolutions]. They say, you know, this is a ’new year, new me,’ and they start working out like crazy six or seven days a week, drastically cutting their calories, or going on some crazy fad diet that’s not sustainable,” she said. “And, you know, they’re out of it within a couple of months. So I feel like it’s so important to incorporate good things into your life. It is a lifestyle, it is a marathon. It’s not a sprint.

“Don’t do anything you can’t see yourself doing a year from now. Don’t cut out too much stuff or start working out at an unsustainable pace,” she continued. “It’s okay to just make healthy swaps in your diet first or go for a walk, and then, you know, [step things up] the more you get into it and the more you learn about nutrition and fitness. You don’t have to go all out all day, every day. The question I ask myself is, ’Can I see myself doing this a year from now?’ And if you can’t, then that’s not your workout or not your diet.”