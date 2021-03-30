Kane Brown Donates $100K in “Worldwide Beautiful” Proceeds to Boys & Girls Clubs of America

"You guys inspire me every day, and I love the heck out of y’all," he said

One year after Kane Brown’s “Worldwide Beautiful” reached the top 30 of Billboard’s Country Airplay charts and crossed over to Billboard’s Hot 100, he’s donated $100,000 of the song’s earnings to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

The follow-up to gold-selling Nelly collaboration “Cool Again” and the single preceding platinum-selling Swae Lee and Khalid-aided single “Be Like That” was nominated for Video of the Year at 2020’s Academy of Country Music Awards. Regarding the song and video’s message of racial unity, Brown told Variety, “My message would be to listen to everybody instead of yelling at each other. That’s how we’ll work this thing out is when everybody can just realize we’re all people.”

A long-time supporter of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Brown was recently named a lifetime member of the 161-year-old organization.

Regarding his charitable giving, Brown noted via video, “You guys inspire me every day, and I love the heck out of y’all. I can’t wait to see you on the road.”

In response, the Boys & Girls Clubs tweeted, “Special thank you to our friend Kane Brown for his generous donation! All proceeds from his song ’Worldwide Beautiful’ will support our mission, including advocating for equality for the millions of kids that are counting on us.”

Brown is currently hard at work in the studio on his forthcoming third studio album. It’s the follow-up to August 2020s Mixtape Vol. 1, which reached the number two position on Billboard’s Country album charts, his highest position to date.

His touring schedule tentatively kicks off for 2021 on June 12 in Forest City, Iowa, for the Country Thunder Iowa Festival. Tickets for this event are available here.