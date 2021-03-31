Premiere: Sacha Plays By Her Own Rules In New Video, “Standards”

</noscript> </div>

Newcomer Sacha knows her worth and she’s not settling for anything less than a man who meets the high bar she’s set.

I ain’t tryna invest in a man who ain’t passing the test/’Cause I got standards, she sings in her new song, “Standards.”

Karen Kosowski, Emma-Lee, and Mackenzie Porter are the writers behind “Standards”. Emma-Lee and Kosowski are two of the songwriters behind Mickey Guyton’s breakthrough song, “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?”

“I remember when they sent me this song to listen to, instantly it hit me,” Sacha recently told CBC Music’s The Intro. “It’s about valuing your standards, and when you are in a relationship, not compromising those standards. It’s a unique fun swingy, pop, country way.”

The track’s newly-released video, directed by Travis Didluck, follows Sacha through a series of uninspiring dates with potential suitors who aren’t living up to her standards. She even puts each of them through the “puppy test,” to see if they bond with her sweet Yorkie, Trooper.

“Standards” is included on her recent EP, The Best Thing, produced by Dan Swinimer.

“Dan is probably the game-changer in all of this, because when we did connect, he was like, ‘I believe in you.’ He’s going above and beyond as a producer, to make sure I have the right songs, the right sound.”

Sacha told CMT about the making of the video.

What do you remember most about the day/night you shot this video?

The most memorable part about the video shoot, was how adorable and co-operative my little Yorkie Trooper was during his debut on set!

How does the video bring your song to life?

The music video emphasizes a fun spin on having “Standards,” from unenthusiastic speed dating to marking “X” on the checklist, and failing the puppy test where my dog Trooper, hesitates to approach each of the “dates,” which is a clear indication that they aren’t making the cut!

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

Don’t settle or lower the bar, the one who values your standards is worthy of your heart.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I was so excited to see the final edit of this video, especially given the fact that my fur baby was featured in it! I’m just so thankful that I was in a position to even shoot the music video for “Standards.” It’s kind of surreal, during unprecedented times like these, my world could be standing still, but my dreams won’t let it.