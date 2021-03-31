Brad Paisley Was “Beyond Thrilled” to Hear Post Malone Cover “I’m Gonna Miss Her”

</noscript> </div>

“You know, if I wanted to do his thing…first of all, I wouldn’t even get through one tattoo before I was crying,” Paisley remarked. “Second of all, musically, everybody would be like, ’Stop it!’ I do his song, and everybody says, ’Stop. Don’t do that. You are ruining it.’ He does mine, and everybody says, “Oh, he should do all of yours.”

Post Malone joined Dwight Yoakam’s band for “I’m Gonna Miss Her,” then returned with his take on Simpson’s “You Can Have the Crown.” “I just wanted to play some of my country favorites,” the “Rockstar” vocalist said.

The song itself has a fascinating backstory. When Paisley landed a record deal with Arista Nashville, “I’m Gonna Miss Her”’s co-writer Frank Rogers felt like the song needed to come from an established name. Though Garth Brooks, George Strait, and Alan Jackson wanted to record the song, Paisley held onto it for his own release.