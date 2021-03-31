Brad Paisley Was “Beyond Thrilled” to Hear Post Malone Cover “I’m Gonna Miss Her”

“Have you heard him sound like that before? I mean, I knew he could, though. He is that good. You know that if he wanted to do what we do, he would be better at it, and he is. He showed that. It’s not fair!”
Just like many of us, Brad Paisley responded incredulously to hearing Post Malone’s recent cover of “I’m Gonna Miss Her,” his two-decade-old fishing anthem that won the Country Music Association Award for Music Video of the Year. The performance was recorded as a part of Matthew McConaughey’s ‘We’re Texas’ virtual benefit concert, which has raised nearly $300,000 to benefit those affected by Winter Storm Uri through the Just Keep Livin Foundation’s Texas Relief Fund.