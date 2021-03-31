Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley Inks Label Partnership, Teases New Solo Music

"This is just the beginning of a whole new adventure," he said

Florida Georgia Line member Brian Kelley is preparing to release his first solo album later this year and has inked a partnership with record label Warner Music Nashville (home to Kenny Chesney, Blake Shelton and more) for his upcoming solo music, according to an exclusive report from Billboard. The partnership will form Nashville South Records as an outlet for Kelley’s upcoming solo music.

Kelley also teased his new music on Instagram on Tuesday (March 30), by wiping his Instagram profile clean and uploading a single music video clip with a vibe that’s equal parts western and coastal.

The video is captioned, “There’s a new kind of cowboy in town… who’s ready to ride this wave?”

“I couldn’t be more grateful for everyone who has helped me on my journey to get here. I’m humbled to team up with Warner Music Nashville to take the music I’ve been dreamin’ and schemin’ up to the next level,” Kelley told Billboard. “This is just the beginning of a whole new adventure. My vision for what’s next is a vibe and state of mind – get ready to ride the wave with ya Beach Cowboy, y’all!”

In January, Kelley and his FGL bandmate Tyler Hubbard revealed that they would each be working on separate musical projects this year. Hubbard recently teamed with Tim McGraw to release the song “Undivided,” and with newcomer Lathan Warlick on the track “My Way.”

In that video from January, the duo also made it clear they were still together as a duo and made good on that promise when they released their fifth studio project, Life Rolls On, in February. They also teamed with Chase Rice on the single “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen.”