Luke Bryan Shares Video of Gruesome Fishing Hook Injury on Instagram

"Pretty sure that's in my bone," says the "One Margarita" vocalist who accidentally got a hook embedded into his hand

If you’ve ever been fishing, you’re well aware that the potential for unexpected accidents is actually much high when out on a boat, rod in the water. However, Luke Bryan’s recent mishap is — even for fishing accidents — rather incredible.

“Well, this is gonna leave a mark. Pretty sure that’s in my bone,” said the vocalist currently on a run of four consecutive Billboard Country Airplay number-one singles. Luke Bryan’s Tuesday fishing trip turned harrowing when he accidentally got a hook embedded into his hand, which prompted him to seek medical help.

Via his Instagram Stories, Bryan recorded his visit to a medical center to have the hook removed, telling Russ, his guitar technician, that he had “ruined the fishing trip.” Continuing, upon posting a clip of the medical worker extracting the hook from his hand, he joked, “We’re violating HIPAA somehow.”

WARNING: SENSITIVE CONTENT BELOW

Later on in the day, he updated his condition after returning to his fishing trip, and while holding up his repaired hand to the camera, said, “Got the hook out! We’re back!”

Bryan may currently be fishing and avoiding further injuries, but the “One Margarita” singer has set arguably the most ambitious schedule of any country star in 2021. From May to October, he has 27 dates scheduled throughout North America as he continues his Proud To Be Right Here tour, playing dates rescheduled due to quarantine.

With five consecutive number-one country studio albums and 24 number-one country radio singles, he certainly has a body of work that fans are ready to hear performed live.